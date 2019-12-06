New bar and food spot Politan Row now open in University Place

There's a brand-new bar and food spot in town. The fresh arrival to University Place, called Politan Row, is located at 2445 Times Blvd.

"Politan Row is a chef-driven food hall platform featuring a thoughtfully-curated mix of local food and beverage talent," states the business's Facebook page. Here you can choose from a variety of international cuisines, such as Asian street foods, boba tea, plant-based foods and more. (Check out the line-up of culinary talents here.)

Politan Row has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Brittney P. wrote, "This is a cool, new spot in Houston. Perfect for grabbing lunch with co-workers or go for happy hour with friends."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Politan Row is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Houston? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.