1 arrested, 2 sought after chase ends with vehicle wedged on railroad tracks

HOUSTON – Houston police have arrested one of three people Thursday night who are believed to be responsible for leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle crashed on railroad tracks in the 2300 block of Silber Road. That was where the three people fled on foot.

“One of the officers went to a restaurant/bar on Hempstead,” said Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said. "I believe it’s the little Elm Bar. Some people pointed out that a male had just run in there and tried to hide. Officers took that suspect into custody.”

The group is believed to have been involved in several robberies in the area.

Stephanie Melara said the group was driving around in her dad’s stolen Chevy Suburban when she spotted it and called 911.

“We called the cops and we just followed it as far as we could,” Melara said. "(We) followed it for about 20 minutes.”

Melara said the group robbed her dad at gunpoint Tuesday.

"One of them kicked him in the groin area and took his phones and his keys," Melara said.

Melara said her father is OK but desperately needs his truck back.

Union Pacific was called to the scene and is determining whether the train tracks were damaged during the crash.