KPRC 2’s Brittany Jeffers welcomes baby girl
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 reporter Brittany Jeffers has given birth to a baby girl this week.
Brittany introduced Vivianne Kristine on Facebook, saying, “My whole world has shifted. You are our everything. … We love you more than words can say.”
You can follow all of Brittany’s adorable baby updates on her Facebook page, KPRC2 Brittany Jeffers.
... and then there was you. The most precious girl I've ever laid eyes on arrived on December 3rd and my whole world shifted. You are our everything, Vivianne Kristine. We love you more than words can say. 💗🙏🏼
