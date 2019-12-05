Kanye West, Lakewood’s Joel Osteen to team up in 2020 at New York’s Yankee Stadium

HOUSTON – Kanye West and Lakewood Church megachurch pastor Joel Osteen are teaming up to fill New York’s Yankee Stadium in 2020, the church told KPRC 2 Thursday morning.

The church confirmed the details of a TMZ report which explained the media mogul and megachurch pastor will hold an event on May 2, 2020, which will be part of Osteen’s “America’s Night of Hope,” which Osteen plans to take to cities across the U.S.

West and Osteen previously worked together at Lakewood in Houston in November. In addition to a performance and spiritual message at Lakewood, West performed at the Harris County Jail.

This is a developing story. Lakewood Church tells KPRC 2 more details will be released.