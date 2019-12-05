Accused Santa Fe shooter transferred to mental health facility Thursday

HOUSTON – The accused Santa Fe High School shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis was transferred to a state mental health facility, multiple sources confirmed to KPRC 2 Thursday.

Pagourtzis was transferred from the Galveston County jail to the maximum-security North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, Texas on Thursday morning. Last month, a judge officially declared the teen incompetent to stand trial.

By the order, Pagourtzis will remain at the hospital for 120 days as doctors work to restore his competency. If his competency is restored, then the teen will again face trial for the 2018 murders of eight classmates and two educators during a May 2018 shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School.

Three mental health experts evaluated Pagourtzis and agreed that he could not stand trial before the judge made a decision, Pagourtzis’ lawyer previously told KPRC 2.