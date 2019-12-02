HOUSTON – A group of robbers broke into a Dickinson couple’s home and made away with prescription medication Sunday night, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

The man’s wife, who is in a wheelchair, reported the break-in to police at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. She told police three men had jumped the fence of their home on the 2700 block of Sullivan Lane.

The husband went out to his back door to see why a floodlight had turned on and was attacked by three men wearing masks and gloves, police say. The robbers knocked the elderly man to the ground, tied up his hands and feet and dragged him inside the house, according to Dickinson Police.

They made away with prescription pills from the home, officials say. Nothing else is believed to be missing.

Officials treated the man for a small head wound and the wife, who was in the bedroom at the time of the break-in, was unharmed, police say.