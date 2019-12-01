One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a house party in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

Around 12:10 a.m Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a house near Raven Ridge Drive and Rapidcreek Drive. Upon arrival, Houston police discovered three gunshot victims, HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said.

One person was pronounced dead in the backyard of the home. The other 2 victims were transported to nearby trauma centers, according to authorities.

Authorities did not release any information on potential suspects or whether they had made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.