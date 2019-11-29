A man was shot multiple times and killed after a Thanksgiving gathering in east Harris County turned violent, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened at a house on Hershe Street and Manor Street in east Harris County.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Officials said the man later died from his injuries.

HCSO Patrol Night Watch Captain John Shannon said toddlers and other family members were at the house during the shooting.

Shannon said they have a suspect in custody.

Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.