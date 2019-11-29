At least 1 person dead in crash shutting down northbound lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook
HOUSTON – A person has died in a crash on the I-45 Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook, according to Houston police.
The northbound lanes are closed as officers investigate. Drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route, if possible.
Houston police say the crash happened at Almeda Genoa when a commercial vehicle struck another vehicle. The commercial vehicle driver died at the scene.
The below listed accident is now a confirmed fatality. All northbound lanes will remain closed until completion of the investigation. Find alternate route if possible.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 29, 2019
CC3 https://t.co/W4i86kcizU
