Two cruise passengers died and 5 others remain hospitalized following a bus accident in Belize, Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement.

Seven guests traveling on Carnival Vista, a cruise ship built for Carnival Cruise Line, were on an independent bus tour in Belize on Wednesday when a crash left two dead and five others injured.

The Carnival Vista cruise ship departed Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and will return to Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Carnival Cruise Line released this statement:

Carnival Cruise Line can confirm that seven guests traveling on Carnival Vista were involved in a bus accident while on an independent tour in Belize on Wednesday.

Along with Carnival guests, there were guests from at least one other cruise line on the bus. Sadly, two guests have died and the five others remain hospitalized, with one guest already transported back to the U.S for medical care. Our Carnival CareTeam and medical staff are supporting guests and their families.

Carnival Vista is on a 7-day voyage that departed Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 23 and is scheduled to return to Galveston on Saturday, Nov. 30. It is calling on Cozumel on Thursday, as planned.

Please keep our guests and their families in your thoughts and prayers.

Few other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.