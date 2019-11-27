HOUSTON – Dinner hosts needing alcoholic beverages for Thanksgiving better get it by 9 p.m. Wednesday night if they don't want to face grocery store crowds on tomorrow.

Per Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) restrictions, liquor stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Spec's and stores alike will lock their doors and won't reopen until Friday.

If shoppers don't make it to the liquor store tonight, they won't be without drinks for the holiday. They'll just have to take a disastrous trip to the grocery store on Thanksgiving Day.