HOUSTON – As part of KPRC's Ask 2, we've invited you to ask us questions about Houston that you've wondered about, and we will try to hunt down the answer for you.

Question: Why does Texas still have a liquor blue law?

In 1985, when 43 states repealed blue laws, Texas and six other states didn't; Texas kept laws which prohibited the sale of two things: cars and liquor.

Currently, there are 28 states which emplace some variation of blue laws.

In Texas, car dealerships are allowed to be open only one day of the weekend, most chose to be closed on Sunday rather than Saturday.

Also in Texas, liquor stores are closed on Sunday but products can still be purchased at restaurants, bars, grocery stores, etc, after noon.

On the bright side, if you urgently needed new pots and pans or a washing machine, blue laws are no longer stopping you from buying them on a Sunday.

