ARCOLA, Texas – A former Arcola police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday, where his bond was lowered by $300,000.

What happened:

Hector Aaron Ruiz was charged with sexual assault and official oppression and arrested on Nov. 21 after authorities received a complaint from a 23-year-old woman who said he pulled her over and “coerced her into a sexual act.”

Authorities said the assault started in Brazoria County and ended in Fort bend County and that Ruiz had “admitted to a portion of our allegations” is a statement he gave to the Fort Bend County District Attorney.

“The utter violation of public trust that these allegations represent is heinous and disgraceful,” said District Attorney Brian Middleton. “My office will prosecute these criminal offenses to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

Ruiz was suspended without pay from the Arcola Police Department and the department is cooperating with the criminal investigation.

Ruiz could face between 2 and 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the second-degree felony sexual assault charge and up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine for the class A misdemeanor official oppression charge.

What’s next:

In a bond hearing Tuesday, a judge set Ruiz’s bond at $100,000 total for both charges.

Bond for the sexual assault charge was set at $75,000 and the official oppression bond was set at $25,000.

According to the district clerk’s website, bond for both charges had initially been set at $200,000 each, totaling $400,000.