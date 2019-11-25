HOUSTON – The Turkey Leg Hut is giving away 3,000 turkey legs on Monday.

The giveaway will start at noon at the TLH Express food truck parked in the lot next to the restaurant at 4830 Almeda Road in Houston. The turkey legs will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, offering one free turkey leg per person, until all 3,000 are gone. As of about 2:30 p.m., there were only 100 left, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The local eatery says it is handing out the turkey on behalf of local basketball free agent Joe Young, who is currently playing basketball overseas in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Young, a Houston native, partnered with the Turkey Leg Hut and purchased 3,000 of TLH's famous over-sized turkey legs to give back to the people and businesses in his hometown in a fun and heartfelt way this Thanksgiving.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Joe on this amazing giveaway,” said Nakia Price, co-founder of the Turkey Leg Hut. “It’s a great way to express our gratitude for people like Joe and the Houston community, and a fun way to share our blessings with so many this Thanksgiving.”

This is the second year in a row the restaurant is giving away turkey legs, though never this many, spokesperson Sherrie Handrinos told KPRC.

James Harden gives back

At 4 p.m. Monday, the team from Turkey Leg Hut will join Rockets superstar James Harden in the Third Ward to give away full, uncooked turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving. KPRC will have more details about that event soon.

Turkey Leg Hut legal troubles

The popular restaurant has been in the news recently after being the subject of a lawsuit by neighbors who claim the restaurant is causing congested parking conditions in the area and emits a lot of smoke. The owners of Turkey Leg Hut responded to the lawsuit in a press conference, saying that they operated in compliance with Houston ordinances.