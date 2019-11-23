A rapid series of car crashes along the Gulf Freeway in Southeast Houston left one man dead and another man in critical condition Saturday morning, police said.

It started around 1:45 a.m with a hit and run crash on the Gulf Freeway, near the Cullen exit. The car that was hit stayed on the highway and was involved in a second accident. Soon after, a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicles from the freeway.

Then, a third car speeding down the roadway slammed into the back of the tow truck and swerved into another lane, hitting the two drivers who had been standing outside their vehicles exchanging information, police said.

The car hit the men so hard they flew into the HOV lane. One man died at the scene and another man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Following the accident, officials closed the southbound lanes near the Cullen exit. They reopened around 6 a.m.

Houston Police said the driver showed signs of impairment. They will conduct an investigation to determine if intoxication was a factor in the crash. If so, the driver could face intoxication manslaughter charges.

“That vehicle did stop, however that person, we’re taking him to JPC on suspicion of DWI,” said Sgt. David Rose with the Houston Police Department