HOUSTON – Record-smashing gymnast and Houston resident Simone Biles is sounding off on social media after a Wall Street Journal report claims USA Gymnastics never investigated whether she had been abused by infamous team doctor Larry Nassar after Biles expressed concern about him.

TODAY.com reported Biles was one of three gymnasts identified in June 2015 as being uncomfortable with Nassar, but the then-head of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, never asked an investigator to speak with her, according to a report on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal.

Biles did not comment for the article, but did make her voice heard on social media Thursday.

Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process. The pain is real and doesn’t just go away...especially when new facts are still coming out. What’s it going to take for a complete and independent investigation of both USOPC and USAG??? https://t.co/UrDXIrTng9 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 22, 2019

"Can’t tell you how hard this is to read and process,'' she wrote. "The pain is real and doesn’t just go away...especially when new facts are still coming out. What’s it going to take for a complete and independent investigation of both USOPC and USAG???"

numb is becoming a normal feeling — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 22, 2019

In Michigan, Nassar is serving 60 years in prison for federal child pornography and sexual abuse charges. He has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 350 girls and young women.

For more on this story, go to TODAY.com.