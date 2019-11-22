KATY, Texas – A smoke shop in Katy at the center of an undercover operation sold tobacco products to multiple Katy Independent School District students, authorities say.

A statement issued by Katy ISD noted that the Still Smokin’ Smoke Shop in the 21000 block of Provincial Boulevard in Katy sold two packs of JUUL tobacco products to a minor during an undercover operation on Tuesday. The employee who sold the products, as well as several other Katy ISD students -- all minors -- were detained by law enforcement when exiting the store with tobacco products, according to Katy ISD.

In a statement from the district, school officials said the school received tips from the district’s SpeakUP app and through a student who approached a school police officer.

The district said it had “previous information” that the smoke shop was selling tobacco and THC products to minors. Based on the statement about the undercover operation provided by Katy ISD, no THC products were recovered during the sting.

A Texas Comptroller’s Office agent conducted an onsite inspection and issued multiple citations for selling tobacco products to minors, according to the district. The statement added that the investigation is ongoing through the State Comptroller’s Office.

“We would like all shops that sell illegally to minors to know that you need to be following the law and asking for identification. If we are informed of any others, we will investigate it,” Katy ISD Police Chief Robert Jinks said. “Being reactive and only dealing with student(s) will not cut off the supply of products to minors, we want to make sure that we also get the source.”