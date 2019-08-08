POTEET, Texas – A Texas woman captured a stunning moment in nature on camera this week: a bat managed to get trapped in a large, strong spider’s web spun on the side of her home.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Annette Alaniz Guajardo explained she found the bat at her home in Poteet, Texas, Wednesday morning. She took a closer look and found the web’s owner hanging just above its tangled prisoner that was seemingly lifeless.

Though Guajardo wanted to avoid the spider, she exclaimed at one point in the video, “God, how I love nature.”

Watch her video in the player below -- and let us know in the comments if you’ve seen anything strange like this out in the Texas wilderness.