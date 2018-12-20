Pastor John Gray addresses Lamborghini controversy during Lakewood service

HOUSTON – Pastor John Gray took the stage for the first time at Lakewood Church after being in the hot seat over the last few days.

Gray, an associate pastor at the church, was widely criticized for buying his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini as a wedding present.

He has since responded on social media to the backlash, but Wednesday night during bible study, Gray used the pulpit as an opportunity to also address the issue.

Gray's message was titled, "Big Misunderstanding."

He’s currently living in South Carolina , but visits Lakewood for Wednesday evening services.