A Louisiana girl’s guide to crawfish in Houston

HOUSTON – Most children grow up counting down the days to Christmas. This Louisiana girl grew up counting down the days to crawfish season. As soon as the calendar flips over to a new year, I start getting cravings.

When I moved to Houston 15 years ago, I was worried it might be difficult to get my mudbug fix here. But y’all, Texans KNOW how to do crawfish.

Here is a list of my favorite places serving crawfish right now. Some of these restaurants I have been to myself; others have been recommended to me by friends.

RAGIN CAJUN: This has been my go-to place for all things Cajun since I moved here. That moment when I get that bucket full of crawfish almost brings tears to my eyes. I have had crawfish at both Houston locations (Richmond Avenue and Westchase), and they are both delicious. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurants have memorabilia from my alma mater (McNeese State) on the walls.

BAYOU CITY SEAFOOD AND PASTA: When I moved to a new apartment last year, my new complex had a unique selling point. It was very close to this restaurant on Richmond Avenue. That tells you how serious I am about mudbugs. Every time I have gone there, the crawfish were big and well-seasoned. Side note: Their boudin balls are fantastic.

BB’S CAFE: If there is such a thing as Cajun-shaming, that’s what I got when my friend, Melissa Lanford, learned I had never been to BB’s Cafe. She could not believe I had never heard of it. Melissa said the crawfish at this spot in The Heights has big, hot and spicy crawfish. The customer turnout is a good sign. Melissa said the lines are long on weekends but they have a big bar set up in the parking lot to keep you happy while you wait. I know I’ll be there soon!

CRAWFISH SHACK: This place also attracts a big crowd. On any given day, you will see a long line of cars waiting in the drive-thru. There are some days when it’s drive-thru only, so call ahead if you’re hoping to dine in the restaurant. The crawfish comes highly recommended from my friends Byron Nichols (this dude is an authority on crawfish y’all) and Rich Mendenhall.

GOOD OLE BOYS: When a major with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office gives you a crawfish recommendation, you gotta listen, right? My friend Chad Norvell has never steered me wrong, so I’m definitely heading to Good Ole Boys, in Katy, the first chance I get.

BOIL HOUSE: My friends Brent Taylor and KPRC 2 anchor Owen Conflenti recommend this spot. The recording on its outgoing phone message says it all: “Thanks for calling the Boil House, where we bring the crawfish straight from the pond to your plate.”