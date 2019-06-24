2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed talks about his love for Houston

HOUSTON - 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed recently sat down with KPRC sports reporter Lainie Fritz. The six-time winner on the PGA Tour talked about his role with the Amateur Junior Golf Association, his love of Houston and his plan to play in the Houston Open.

Q: Why do you like being a part of the AJGA?

A: “I think it helps me mold to the player I am today. It was a steppingstone that I feel taught me a lot of things, not just on the course but off the golf course.”

Q: What does Houston mean to you?

A: “Houston has been amazing to me. The amount of support they have given me, they truly believe in their own, no matter what level you are at, no matter how much success you have or don’t have, Houston really gets it.”

Q: Are you interested in playing in the Houston Open?

A: “I am, I’m actually going to play again this year. I’m actually excited, it’s a good change of pace. I think later in the year, it’s going to be better off for the event.”

Reed PGA Tour Wins:

2013 Wyndham Championship

2014 Humana Challenge

2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship

2015 Hyundai Tournament of Champions

2016 The Barclays

2018 The Masters

