Mattress Mack hosts one of Houston’s largest toy giveaways on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON – ‘Twas the night before Christmas and at Mattress Mack’s place they were busy all day Sunday handing out toys and putting a smile on every single face.

On Sunday afternoon, Jim McIngvale and dozens of volunteers set out to make the holidays brighter for an estimated 15,000 struggling families in Houston.

Many are still trying to recover from Hurricane Harvey and don’t have the money to provide much of a Christmas for their children this year.

“It’s overwhelmingly kind of -- a blessing for every one of us who got flooded this past summer. I am so grateful," Yolanda Berryhill said.

Evelyn Cloud is a hurricane survivor who lost everything, including her car, but she showed up to the massive toy giveaway -- not to pick up presents for her children, but to volunteer to hand out gifts.

“I just like helping people out, you know? That’s the reason I’m here," Cloud said. "There are so many people who got it worse than my family did."

For the children and adults who showed up to the giveaway, there was free food, free toys and more than 7,000 pairs of Vans shoes given away.

The event went from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mattress Mack said he wants to thank the thousands of generous Houstonians who donated toys for this heartwarming event.