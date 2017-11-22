These are Houston’s grocery store hours this Thanksgiving

Turkeys are displayed for sale in a grocery store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – It’s not every day that you prepare a feast as big as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s easy to forget something. Half-and-half. Butter. That pesky can of cranberry sauce.

But never fear: Here are the Thanksgiving hours for some of Houston’s most popular grocery stores.

Costco: Closed

Sam’s Club: Closed

Kroger: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Randall’s: 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

HEB: Regular hours until noon.

Aldi: Closed

Walmart: Closed. Black Friday deals will begin at 6 p.m.

Target: Closed

Fiesta: Open until 7 p.m.

FoodTown: 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Foodarama: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Hours vary by location. Call your store for specific hours.

Central Market: Until further notice.

Sprouts: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open until 3 p.m.

Trader Joe’s: Closed

Phoenicia: Hours vary by location. Call the store for holiday hours.

Rice Epicurean Markets: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

99 Ranch Market: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sellers Bros.: Open until 8 p.m.

Patel Bros.: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!

