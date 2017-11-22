These are Houston’s grocery store hours this Thanksgiving

HOUSTON – It’s not every day that you prepare a feast as big as a Thanksgiving dinner, so it’s easy to forget something. Half-and-half. Butter. That pesky can of cranberry sauce.
But never fear: Here are the Thanksgiving hours for some of Houston’s most popular grocery stores.
Costco: Closed
Sam’s Club: Closed
Kroger: 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Randall’s: 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
HEB: Regular hours until noon.
Aldi: Closed
Walmart: Closed. Black Friday deals will begin at 6 p.m.
Target: Closed
Fiesta: Open until 7 p.m.
FoodTown: 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Foodarama: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Hours vary by location. Call your store for specific hours.
Central Market: Until further notice.
Sprouts: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Whole Foods: Open until 3 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Phoenicia: Hours vary by location. Call the store for holiday hours.
Rice Epicurean Markets: 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
99 Ranch Market: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sellers Bros.: Open until 8 p.m.
Patel Bros.: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.Hours may be subject to change based on location. We recommend calling ahead!
