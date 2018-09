Emergency vehicles block a road near Dickinson, Texas, after a crash that killed two pedestrians on Sept. 2, 2018.

DICKINSON, Texas - Two women died Sunday while trying to save a dog that was in the middle of a road in Dickinson, police said.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. on F.M. Road 517 at Houston Avenue.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash that killed the women.

The victims were only identified as women in their 60s.

