2 shot outside northwest Houston gas station, 1 dies, police say

HOUSTON - One man is dead early Saturday after he and another man were shot at a gas station, police said.

Houston police said the shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Little York Road, near Montgomery Road.

When investigators arrived, they learned that one victim was at Houston Fire Station 67, less than a half mile from the scene of the shooting.

Police said the two men may have known the shooter, who is still at large.

The shooter is described as being dark-skinned with long dreadlocks, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches and in his mid-20’s.

VIDEO: Surveillance video captures deadly shooting in northwest Houston

NEW: Surveillance video shows the moments leading up to the shooting that left one man dead and a second injured outside a Houston gas station. It also shows the car the shooter got away in. @KPRC2 @KPRC2Jacob @KPRC2Sofia @KPRC2Khambrel pic.twitter.com/dca4pQwsu0 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) February 16, 2019

‪Houston PD investigating a deadly shooting outside a gas station off W. little York & Montgomery in north Houston. Two people shot; one dead. ‬ @ North Houston, Texas Posted by KPRC2 Taisha Walker on Saturday, February 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.