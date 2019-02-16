2 shot outside northwest Houston gas station, 1 dies, police say

HOUSTON - One man is dead early Saturday after he and another man were shot at a gas station, police said.
Houston police said the shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Little York Road, near Montgomery Road.
When investigators arrived, they learned that one victim was at Houston Fire Station 67, less than a half mile from the scene of the shooting.
Police said the two men may have known the shooter, who is still at large.
The shooter is described as being dark-skinned with long dreadlocks, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches and in his mid-20’s.
VIDEO: Surveillance video captures deadly shooting in northwest Houston
