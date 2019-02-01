2 security officers hurt after person opens fire on nightclub

HOUSTON - Two security guards are in the hospital after an overnight shooting at a nightclub in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the Gold Diggers Cabaret on South Main Street near the U.S. 90 Access Road.

Police said an altercation broke out between the gunman and someone inside the club. Witnesses then told officers the gunman fled in a vehicle before coming back in another vehicle and opening fire, targeting one of the club's security guards.

Authorities said one security guards was shot multiple times and was in critical condition, but is now stable. It is still not clear how the other guard was injured, officers said.

Witnesses who did not want to be identified told KPRC2 reporter Sofia Ojeda their cars were hit by the onslaught of bullets.

Officers said the gunman is believed to be in his 30s and he fled the scene in a gold SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

