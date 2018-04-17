2 Precinct 4 deputies injured in shootout in Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A Precinct 4 deputy constable was injured in a shootout Tuesday in northeast Harris County, authorities said.

According to investigators, deputies were called around 3 a.m. to a home in the 12400 block of Saratoga Woods Lane for a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, a man came out of the home shooting and deputies returned fire, investigators said.

The deputies shot the man multiple times, investigators said. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

One of the deputies was shot in the leg and flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Another deputy was also injured injured in the face and taken to Memorial Hermann Northeast. The extent of that deputy’s injuries was not immediately known but appeared to be minor, according to authorities.

