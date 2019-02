HOUSTON - Police said Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of two men in Almeda.

The incident was reported about 11 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of Ridgewood Knoll Lane.

Houston police said in a tweet that the two men were shot and killed inside the home.

This story is developing.

Homicide Division investigators are responding to 13300 Ridgewood Knoll Ln. for two males shot and killed inside a residence. CC1 #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 19, 2019

