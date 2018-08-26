2 suspects, teen arrested after man shot to death, left on side of road in NW Houston

HOUSTON - A man, woman and a 15-year-old boy were arrested after a man was shot multiple times and left on the side of the road in northwest Houston, police said.

A passerby saw the man's body around 9 p.m. March 16 in the 14500 block of Patterson Road and called police.

Investigators said the witness didn't see anyone else near the body, but detectives found shell casings and tire tracks at the scene.

Police described the victim as a Hispanic man. He was later identified as Christian Castro.

Emmanuel Del-Olmo, 32, and Lourdes Roman, 53, are both charged with murder. Police said the 15-year-old boy's charges are pending.

The suspects' connection to Castro is unknown.

