2 men force Buc-ee's employees into storage room, rob Lake Jackson store

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - Investigators are working to identify two men who robbed a Lake Jackson Buc-ee's after forcing employees into a storage room where the store keeps its ice machines.

They said the two entered the store around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of FM 2004, forced employees into the room and stole the cash register.

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows Bucee's robbery in Lake Jackson

Lake Jackson police said they have not received any reports of similar robberies in their area and are unaware of similar robberies in neighboring areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.

