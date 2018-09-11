2 men attempt to steal purse in violent robbery outside Chinatown business

HOUSTON - A woman is recovering after a suspected robber violently pushed her in an attempt to steal her purse.

Houston police said around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, two men in a car pulled up behind a black Mercedes in the parking lot at 9750 Bellaire Boulevard.

Authorities said one of the suspects broke the car window. Surveillance video outside 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café shows one of the suspects, wearing a hoodie, then approach the driver who jumped out of the car.

The woman fought with the suspected robber who then opened her back door where her friend was sitting.

Moments later the man is seen shoving the woman into another car, causing her to fall.

"It was very disturbing, very aggressive and very surprising, this is such a public place that something like that would happen,” said Kenneth Millheim, a customer.

Houston police said the suspects took off and were not able to take the women’s purse.

KPRC Channel 2 News spoke with the woman’s husband over the phone. He said they are upset and she’s still recovering from her minor injuries.

The video has been shared on social media and viewed more than 200,000 times. People hope someone will recognize the man in the video.

“I was surprised how violent it actually was, someone being knocked to the ground,” said James Leyton, a customer at the bakery and café. "I love the businesses around here, the food is always fantastic, people are always so nice, but I guess crime can happen anywhere, even in places that we know and love.”

If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

