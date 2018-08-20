2 men accused of robbing man at gunpoint in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify the people responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon last month.

On July 29 around 7:20 a.m., police said two men approached a man in the 8000 block of Pillot Street in northeast Houston.

The man was getting ready for work and was transferring tools into a bag when a black car pulled up in front of his residence, police said.

WATCH: Surveillance video of aggravated robbery on Pillot Street

A man got out of the passenger seat of the car and pulled a gun on the man, demanding his wallet, according to police.

Another man got out of the driver's side of the car and took the man's wallet, police said.

Both men then got back inside the car and left the scene, according to authorities.

One of the men is described by police as being black and was wearing black pants and a black shirt. He had a chrome handgun, police said. The other man is described by police as being black and about 5 feet, 8 inches, to 6 feet tall. Police said he was wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the men in the case.

