2 Marine veterans shot in west Harris County

HOUSTON - Two Marine veterans were taken to an area hospital after they were shot in west Harris County.

The shootings happened at Barkers Crossing Avenue and Sable Tree Drive.

Police said the men and other veterans where riding with a group of motorcyclists when a gold SUV approached them, rammed the men off their bikes and someone began shooting.

Both men are expected to survive. One of the other motorcyclists was held for questioning.

