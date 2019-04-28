2 killed in crash involving teen driver in northwest Harris County identified

HOUSTON - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a 16-year-old driver Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. at TC Jester Boulevard and Fallbrook Drive when a pickup truck struck another vehicle.

Gonzalez said two of the three occupants in one vehicle died and the third person was left critically injured. The 16-year-old, who was driving a pickup truck, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The two women who died were identified by Gonzalez as Jolanda Silbas, 55 and Edwina King, 52.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.