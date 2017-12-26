2 killed, 1 detained in northwest Harris County crash

HOUSTON - Two people were killed Monday in a crash in northwest Harris County and another person was in custody, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Hollister Road and State Highway 249.

Harris County deputies tweeted that both of the victims died at the scene.

HC Vehicular Crimes Division working double fatality at the 14900 block of FM 249. Two occupants confirmed dead at scene & one person detained. Accident Investigators will give a soundbite from scene. Please avoid area at this time. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 25, 2017

Deputies said all southbound lanes of State Highway 249 will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.