News

2 killed, 1 detained in northwest Harris County crash

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Two people were killed Monday in a crash in northwest Harris County and another person was in custody, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Hollister Road and State Highway 249.

More Headlines

Harris County deputies tweeted that both of the victims died at the scene.

Deputies said all southbound lanes of State Highway 249 will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.