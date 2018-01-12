2 Kemah Boardwalk restaurants close after power lines fall in high winds

KEMAH, Texas - Two restaurants on the Kemah Boardwalk were evacuated Thursday night after high-transmission power lines fell, according to officials.

Landry's Seafood and Lighthouse Buffet were closed after the lines fell.

The Kemah Volunteer Fire Department was working with CenterPoint to control the situation.

Authorities said high winds could have knocked the lines down.

The rest of the boardwalk is operating normally, officials said.

No injuries or fires have been reported.

