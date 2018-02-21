2 Galveston Ball HS students charged after stolen gun found in vehicle on campus

GALVESTON, Texas - Two Galveston Ball High School students were arrested Tuesday after authorities said they found a gun in one of the student's vehicles.

Around 7:45 a.m., Galveston police said they investigated reports of a vehicle burglary Monday in the 1500 block of Strand Avenue in which a handgun was stolen out of a man's vehicle.

The man also had surveillance video of the burglary.

After reviewing video of the incident, police were able to identify 17-year-old Daryus Cooper, a current Galveston Ball High School student, as the person responsible for the burglary.

Police said Cooper admitted to the burglary and taking the gun.

Cooper told authorities that he hid the gun in another student's vehicle that was parked on campus.

The owner of the car, a 15-year-old student, told authorities that she knew Cooper put the gun in her vehicle.

The gun was retrieved out of the glove box of the vehicle that was parked in the Galveston Ball High School parking lot.

The female student was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a weapon free zone and has been remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility in Texas City. As she is a juvenile, her name is not being released.

Cooper has been charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.