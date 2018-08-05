Police search for father accused of killing his 2 children in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a man accused of killing his two children Saturday afternoon in a southwest Houston apartment, police said.

The discovery was made at 4:15 p.m. in the 10900 block of Fondren Road.

Police said the mother dropped off her 1-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son at the apartment to visit their father, John Pierre Ndosska, 62. Police said Ndosska called the mother and told her he killed her children and when she arrived at his apartment, she found them dead on the bed.

Houston police said they are looking for Ndosska. He was last seen driving a 2008 black Nissan Titan, license plate JGY 0351.

Police said the mother and Ndosska were married, but separated.

