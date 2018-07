Police investigating crime scene after man found shot to death in northwest Harris County.

HOUSTON - Two people were detained after a man was shot to death Saturday in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing.

Deputies said a man and a woman were detained and the scene was secured.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

The scene is under investigation.

