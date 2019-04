AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were killed in a plane crash in Central Texas on Sunday, according to KXAN.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at Williams Lakeshore Airstrip at Shirley Williams Airport, which is in Kingsland.

DPS said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said they were investigating the crash of an experimental Rans S-7 Courier aircraft.

