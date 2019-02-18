2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sugar Land home, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Sugar Land, police said Monday.
The incident was reported about 6 a.m. at 1215 Pendergrass Trail.
Sugar Land police said they responded to the home when someone hung up after calling 911. Officers arrived and found a woman dead in the driveway and a man dead in a bedroom.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man shot the woman and then himself.
The identity of the victims was not immediately released.
