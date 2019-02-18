2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Sugar Land home, police say

Investigators look over the scene of a murder-suicide at a home in Sugar Land, Texas, on Feb. 18, 2019.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Sugar Land, police said Monday.

The incident was reported about 6 a.m. at 1215 Pendergrass Trail.

Sugar Land police said they responded to the home when someone hung up after calling 911. Officers arrived and found a woman dead in the driveway and a man dead in a bedroom.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man shot the woman and then himself.

The identity of the victims was not immediately released.

