2 capital murder charges for man accused of killing 3 children

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The man accused of a horrifying crime has been charged and details were made public Friday.

Junaid Mehmood is accused of killing three children and beating and shooting the children's mother about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at an apartment at 1225 10th St. N. in Texas City.

Authorities said Mehmood, 27, killed his biological daughter, 6-week-old Ashanti Mehmood, 1-year-old Prince Larry Brown and 5-year-old Angela Pilot. Authorities said he beat and stabbed the children to death. An autopsy revealed the children suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

He is also accused of beating Kimaria Nelson and shooting her multiple times in the face with a high-powered pellet gun. Nelson, 24, is the mother of all three children. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Mehmood was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mehmood is being held at the Galveston County Jail with no bond.

Police said no one at the apartment complex heard gunshots because Mehmood used a pellet gun.

Police also said Mehmood lost his job at a Goodwill store in League City, which could have led to the crime. Mehmood posted to Facebook shortly after the killings, according to authorities.

EXCLUSIVE: The Facebook Post accused child killer Junaid Mehmood left for friends JUST AFTER (allegedly) murdering three young children and shooting their mother. KPRC2 / Click2Houston Posted by KPRC2 Joel Eisenbaum on Friday, January 4, 2019

On Thursday night, authorities said a 911 caller told police where he was and waited for police to arrive.

Authorities found Mehmood in the parking lot of a Panera on El Dorado near I-45, where he was taken into custody on an unrelated charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Officers said Mehmood told them he had thrown a gun in a nearby field, but there is no word on whether it’s been found.

Officers said Mehmood is the father of Ashanti and lived at the apartment with Nelson and the children.

Family members told KPRC2 that Mehmood and Nelson were dating. They also told KPRC2 Nelson was the mother of all three children and that Ashanti was born Nov. 23.

"When I pulled up (to the police station last night) I said 'this ain’t good.' You know. And when I got out, I found that out," said Kimaria Nelson's father, Taurus Nelson. "My grandbabies ain’t do nothing to him. They didn’t deserve that. No kid deserves that. I’m glad he turned himself in."

The grandmother of the three children said that she saw Mehmoon unraveling over the last week.

"The way he acted, he was going off. He was cussing, and he grabbed a Bible, started reading out the Bible," Kim Hosea said.

Hosea said Mehmood became unstable and unpredictable shortly after Christmas.

"He was fired from his job at Goodwill. Every job he got, he got fired," Hosea said.

Goodwill said Mehmood resigned on New Year's Eve.

