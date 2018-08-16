2 additional suspects arrested in connection to Texas City woman's death, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Two people were arrested Thursday in connection to a Texas City woman's death, officials said.

Last week, police said they found the body of Bertrand in her home and that she had been stabbed and beaten to death.

Investigators already have one suspect in custody, 37-year-old Amy Medina. She is currently charged with murder and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to court documents, Medina was the mastermind behind a robbery at Bertrand's home. Court documents say that Medina suspected Betrand of stealing money from her bank account.

