Police searching for two after 19-year-old shot to death in SW Houston home

Police are looking for two young men after a 19-year-old was killed in his southwest Houston home, Dec. 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - Homicide investigators are searching for two men after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside his home in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 11 p.m. at a home near Ivyknoll Road and Sandpiper Drive.

Police said two men believed to be in their 20s were hanging out with the 19-year-old in his bedroom, possibly drinking alcohol, when a gunshot went off.

Family members who also live in the home ran to the teen’s room and tried to stop the two visitors who were trying to get away, officers said.

According to police, the family members were not able to stop the two other men and they got away.

Police had initially said it appeared the young men were playing around with a gun when it went off, but KPRC2 reporter, Cathy Hernandez was told by homicide detectives that an altercation likely broke out and they are now treating the incident as a murder.

Police recovered a gun at the home, but it was unknown who owned it or where it came from.

Authorities are still looking for clues that can lead them to an arrest.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

