18-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at La Marque Sonic, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas - An 18-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a Sonic drive-in Sunday in La Marque, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:12 p.m. at the Sonic restaurant on FM 1764 near Interstate 45.

La Marque police said both victims drove themselves to a UTMB Health urgent care clinic in Texas City, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead. Police said the other victim's condition is unknown.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. There is no description of a suspect involved.

