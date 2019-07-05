18-wheeler partially hangs off bridge on Highway 59 at 242 after being involved in crash

HOUSTON - An 18-wheeler was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 59 at state Highway 242, officials said.

The southbound feeder road of 59 has been shut down due to the 18-wheeler partially hanging off over the bridge. Officials said the crash damaged the concrete wall of the freeway.

The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. when the 18-wheeler was in the process of turning west on 242. Its 75-ton steel trailer broke, sending it into the oncoming lane. The trailer struck a Dodge Charger before hitting the Highway 59 bridge rail over the freeway.

Officials said the trailer broke through the concrete, dropping it below. No other vehicles were hit during the incident.

Officials said there are no injuries and heavy-duty wreckers are working to clear the bridge.

