18-wheeler driver ejected, killed after crash near Brookshire, officials say

BROOKSHIRE, Texas - The driver of an 18-wheeler was killed Friday when he was ejected during a crash near Brookshire, according to authorities.

Officials said the driver struck a barrier on I-10, near Peach Ridge Road, on the passenger side of his truck. The vehicle ended up in a body of water near the freeway.

Officials said the crash happened around 3 p.m.

The truck was eastbound on the freeway, heading toward Houston, officials said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

