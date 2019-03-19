Klein Oak HS student killed in accidental shooting near Spring

Authorities are investigating after they say an accidental shooting left a teenager dead in northwest Harris County.

SPRING, Texas - A family is grieving after they say an accidental shooting left a teenager dead in northwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the Spring area near Elmley Place and Alderly Drive.

Two 16-year-olds were playing with a gun when it accidentally went off and shot one of the teens, deputies said.

Deputies said the boy was killed in the shooting.

According to Floyd Ratcliffe, the boys' uncle, the teens were cousins and students at Klein Oak High School. He said they were so close, they were like brothers.

Ratcliffe said he was asleep when he heard a pop followed by what sounded like someone or something falling, that's when his nephew came out and said he accidentally shot his cousin.

“We didn’t even know they had the gun in the house," Ratcliffe said. "I was laying down, sleep(ing) and I hear a pop and a tumble, so that was him falling. It was around 11 p.m. We've been sitting in the police car since 11 p.m."

He said he doesn't know where the teens got the gun.

