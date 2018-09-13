16-year-old girl killed in north Houston shooting

HOUSTON - A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday in a shooting outside a north Houston home.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. near the corner of Casa Grande and Imperial Valley drives.

Houston police said someone who lives inside the home heard a gunshot and tires squealing. The person went outside and found the girl laying in the driveway, police said.

Police said they are searching for the gunman who may have escaped in the vehicle that was heard speeding away.

Investigators said they are hoping security cameras in the area will give them more clues.

The girl’s identity was not immediately released.

