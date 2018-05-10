News

12-year-old girl struck by 18-wheeler, suffers non-life threatening injuries, investigators say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

KATY, Texas - A 12-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital after she was struck by an 18-wheeler on Wednesday, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Kingsland Boulevard and Anserra Drive in Katy. The girl's injuries are not life-threatening, they said. 

Investigators said the truck stopped after the crash and they are working to learn what led up to the incident, they said. 

